Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face go for WBF world titles today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two of Nigeria’s best boxing talents, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, will, today, take their first steps into the ranks of the global boxing elite when they fight for World Boxing Federation (WBF) world titles at GOtv Boxing Night 22. Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF world super featherweight title, while Babatunde will face crack Tanzanian boxer, Mkalekwa Salehe Omari, for the WBF world welterweight title.

The seven-bout event, which is scheduled to hold at Lagos’ Rowe Park Sports Centre, will be open to only 150 fans in fulfilment of COVID-19 physical distancing requirement. Fans coming for the show are expected to come to the venue with their face masks. The event will be broadcast live on GOtv channel 34 and DStv channel 209. In addition to the two international bouts, there will be five others across weight divisions. In the light heavyweight division, Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze will take on Segun “Success” Olanrewaju in a challenge duel.

The super middleweight category will see Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo take on Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun. Another super featherweight match-up will see Yusuf “Innocent” Ogunbunmi face Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan. Also, in the welterweight category, Sikiru “Lion” Ogabi will face William “Kaki” Amosu, while Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi will swap punches with Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Travel bans could force clubs to forfeit European games next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clubs participating in next season’s European competitions could be made to forfeit matches if they fail to inform UEFA of travel restrictions. It comes as European football’s governing body said it would publish a list of known travel restrictions between countries before the start of each draw, reports Sky Sports. Clubs would then have […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

*Championship side Brentford stun Fulham, Stoke beat Villa Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the sides drew 0-0. The teams played out a 5-5 draw at Anfield before last season’s penalty shootout, won by Liverpool, but this was a considerably less exciting match. Both sides struggled […]
Sports

Osimhen’s quests for part of image rights delays Napoli transfer

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen’s decision to get a share of his image rights has been penciled as the reason for the ongoing delay in his transfer from Lille to Napoli. According to a report on ScoreNigeria, the striker’s move to Napoli was yet to be announced by the Italian club because the Lille striker […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica