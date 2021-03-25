GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face Storm Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym

Ahead of their World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights coming up at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on Friday, April 2, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, have arrived the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym to step up preparations. The two boxers are scheduled to face Tanzanian and Ghanaian opponents, who are expected in the country on 25 March to enable them undergo the mandatory quarantine period for travellers to the country. Baby Face, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, will take on Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania for the WBF International welterweight title, while Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title. While training at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym on Tuesday, the two boxers confirmed their readiness to ensure that they send their opponents back to their native countries in defeat.
Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final
Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]
HiFL: PACE thanks sponsors over huge progress
PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Company, organisers of the Higher Institution Football League, has showered praises on the sponsors of the annual football fiesta. The action-packed 2021 season will include the HiFL E-games, Masterclass series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements. A Director in PACE, Sola Fijabi said: “Beyond the physical […]
Klopp cannot explain Alisson’s howlers for Liverpool in Man City loss
*Goalkeeper says ‘not today’ after two blunders *Liverpool suffer third successive home defeat Jürgen Klopp said he had no explanation for the two howlers from Alisson that “killed the game” against Manchester City and probably Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title, other than to suggest cold feet contributed to the goalkeeper’s Anfield nightmare. Liverpool’s usually […]
