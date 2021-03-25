Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face Storm Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym

Posted on

Ahead of their World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights coming up at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on Friday, April 2, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, have arrived the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym to step up preparations. The two boxers are scheduled to face Tanzanian and Ghanaian opponents, who are expected in the country on 25 March to enable them undergo the mandatory quarantine period for travellers to the country. Baby Face, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, will take on Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania for the WBF International welterweight title, while Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title. While training at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym on Tuesday, the two boxers confirmed their readiness to ensure that they send their opponents back to their native countries in defeat.

