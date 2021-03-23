Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Quartey in war of words

The impending World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight clash between Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Ghanaian Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey will go down as a classic if the war of words between the two opponents is anything to go by.

 

Since the match-up was approved by the WBF, both boxers have been swapping boasts and threats, with the traditional Nigeria/Ghana rivalry fueling the fire.

 

Speaking from Accra on Monday, Quartey, a serial champion, said he will defeat Real One via a third-round technical knockout in their fight scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 22 on 2 April.

 

“This fight is done and dusted. You can take it to the bank. The belt is mine. Real One will be knocked out in the third round. He can’t go beyond that. He is not that good and he won the national title here because Nigeria has substandard boxers. He’d never win such in Ghana,” said Quartey.

Real One, on his part, believes he is well tuned for the bout, saying Quartey will regret agreeing to take on him.

 

“Quartey or is it quarantine that he is called will see fire. He’s just mouthing off. I’ve beaten many Ghanaian boxers and will beat him too. I’m already looking beyond this fight,” said the flamboyant Nigerian boxer.

 

Also, at the event, Tanzanian Mkalekwa Salehe Omari will take on Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde for the WBF International welterweight title.

 

The seven-bout event will also see boxers in other categories in action. Yusuf “Innocent” Ogunbunmi will face Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan in the super featherweight category, while Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo will face Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun in the super middleweight division. Two welterweight duels will see Sikiru “Lion” Ogabi up against William “Kaki” Amosu, with Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi taking on Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu. In the heavyweight division,

 

Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze will take on Segun “Success” Olanrewaju

 

