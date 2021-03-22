Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Shot at WBF title shows how far I’ve come -Real One

Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer.

 

Oladosu will, on April 2nd, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Hall in Lagos.

The event, which will not be open to spectators in accordance with prescribed COVID-19 safety measures, will be broadcast live by SuperSport on DStv and GOtv in 50 African countries.

 

Oladosu, who is yet undefeated as a professional, said the WBF title bout is the fight of his life and is a demonstration of the progress he has made as a boxer.

“I was dejected when the fight did not hold as initially scheduled in January. I thought the chance was gone because of COVID-19. But God has brought back the opportunity through GOtv. I’m so happy.

 

The fight shows that I have made progress as a boxer and I will demonstrate this by winning the title,” he said.

 

Equally fighting for an international title is Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, who will face Tanzania’s Mkalekwa Salehe Omari for the WBF International welterweight crown.

