GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF title, step to global stardom –Baby Face

West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his coming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a stepping stone to global stardom. Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on New Year’s Day.

 

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the yet undefeated WABU champion, said he has always dreamt of being known globally for his boxing prowess and believes that winning the WBF International title is the first step towards the realisation of that dream.

 

“I’ve been national champion and I’m the reigning WABU champion. I’m proud of those two titles, but the WBF title is on a different level. It is like the gateway to global recognition and I will give my all to win it. Quartey or is it quarantine will know what will hit him, but he won’t be able to do anything about it. This is not just a fight between us, but also one between Nigeria and Ghana. Nigeria will win.

 

Mark my words,” he said

