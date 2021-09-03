GOtv Boxing Night 23: ‘Baby Face’ll lose again, boasts Samson

Top Beninois boxer, Naimou Aziz Samson, has vowed to inflict a second professional defeat of Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 on 11 September. The clash between Samson and Baby Face, World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, is one of the two international duels scheduled for the event, which will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Lagos’ Teslim Balogun Stadium. Speaking through an interpreter from his base in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, Samson said he is aware that his opponent’s unbeaten run was recently ended in Ukraine and he is ready to make it backto- back losses for the Nigerian. “He lost in Ukraine and will lose again. That is a promise I’m making. I’m not named Samson for anything. If you are familiar with the Bible, you will know that Samson was a man of great strength, who fought a lion with his bare hands. “

