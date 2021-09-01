GOtv Boxing Night 23: I-Star vows to unseat Olowu

Ahead of the national welterweight title clash, fast-rising boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, has vowed to dethrone the reigning champion, Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu. The coming clash is one of the seven scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 23 slated for 11 September at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Speaking before his training, I-Star, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, said Olowu’s reign as champion will end with their fight. “I’ve heard him say all sorts of nonsense about being champion and ready to defend his title. The title stopped being his own the day we signed the contract to fight. His empty boast will bite him on that day and he will know that I-Star is different from all the people he has fought. Mark my words, he will surrender in the third round,” boasted I-Star.

