GOtv Boxing Night 23: I-Star vows to unseat Olowu

Ahead of the national welterweight title clash, fast-rising boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, has vowed to dethrone the reigning champion, Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu. The coming clash is one of the seven scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 23 slated for 11 September at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Speaking before his training, I-Star, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, said Olowu’s reign as champion will end with their fight. “I’ve heard him say all sorts of nonsense about being champion and ready to defend his title. The title stopped being his own the day we signed the contract to fight. His empty boast will bite him on that day and he will know that I-Star is different from all the people he has fought. Mark my words, he will surrender in the third round,” boasted I-Star.
Atletico renews interest in Chukwueze
Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid have joined in the race to price Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away from Villarreal when the summer transfer window opens. Chukwueze has been on the radar of a coup[le of clubs but reports from Spanish transfer market website Fichajes making reference to Mundo Deportivo claims that manager of Los […]
Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high
The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was […]
EPL: Wolves win maintains Europa League hopes
*Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro Hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle Wolves eased past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday […]
