Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 25: Apata Roro seeks Ibadan Boxing fans’ support

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rising Ibadan-based lightweight boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, has called on boxing fans in the Oyo State capital to come out en masse and support him when he fights Wale Anifowose at GOtv Boxing Night 25 on June 4. The bout is one of the seven scheduled for the event to be held at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium. Apata Roro says he is happy to have the long-sought opportunity to fight at GOtv Boxing Night and vowed to make good use of it. He added that he would require the fans’ support to put up a good showing that will see him defeat his opponent.

“I’ve waited for this opportunity for a long time and I’m glad it has come. I’m preparing well for the fight. But I need the support of all boxing fans in Ibadan to see off Anifowose. I’m appealing to them to come in huge numbers to cheer me in the ring,” he said. He added that Ibadan is known for its affection for boxing and trusts the fans to troop in to cheer him.

“Ibadan people love boxing as much as, if not more, than Lagos people. I trust that they will come and cheer me to victory. In other fights scheduled to hold at the event, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi will take on Solomon Imole in the single heavyweight bout of the evening. In the cruiserweight category, Michael “Emirate” Godwin will take on Stephen Kadima in a challenge bout.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Enyimba boss, Anyansi bags FG award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Enyimba FC of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, would tomorrow join other eminent Nigerians to receive Federal Government’s National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for 2019 and 2020. Labour and Productivity Minister, Chris Ngige in a letter to the highly successful football administrator stated that the award is being conferred on him […]
Sports

No decision on Rashford operation – Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Newcastle suffer friendly defeat Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford has gone away to “reflect” on whether to have surgery at the end of the month. Forward Rashford saw a specialist last week and feels an operation is the only way of dealing with a shoulder problem that has troubled him for seven […]
Sports

Serie A: Sanchez scores twice as champions Inter thrash Sampdoria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Italian champions Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria. In their first match since being confirmed as the winners of Serie A for the first time in 11 years, Inter were 3-1 up at half-time, reports the BBC. Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring for Antonio Conte’s side before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica