GOtv Boxing Night 25: Boxers in war mood

Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 25 taking place on Saturday at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, boxers scheduled to fight have been talking tough. The show, regarded as the continent’s biggest boxing platform, will feature seven fights in different weight categories. Speaking from his base in Onitsha, Victor Bennet is upbeat about his chances of winning his lightweight bout against Segun “Success” Olanrewaju. The Anambra dynamite insists that Olanrewaju’s foreign experience will count for nothing when they face each other.

“I know Olanrewaju recently returned from a fight in Russia, but that will mean nothing on Saturday night because I will beat him without mercy. I promise that his nickname will change to Failure” he bragged. Responding to Bennet’s warning, Olanrewaju promised to teach his opponent a big lesson in the ring.

“Bennet has been running his mouth, but talk is cheap. I won’t talk too much. I will leave the rest to my fists,” he said. Meanwhile, heavyweight boxer Solomon Imole has said he can’t wait to crush Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi against whom he is scheduled to fight

 

Di Maria)
Sports

PSG’s Di Maria gets four-game ban for role in bad-tempered loss to Marseille

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain forward Angel di Maria has been banned for four matches for his role in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 defeat by Marseille on September 13. Di Maria, 32, was accused of spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during a match in which five players were also sent off after a late brawl, reports the […]
Sports

Arsenal facing ‘challenging’ situation, Arteta says after Chelsea loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are dealing with a challenging situation with the squad hit by Covid-19 cases and injuries, manager Mikel Arteta said after they lost to Chelsea, their second defeat in as many games at the start of the Premier League season. After a season-opening loss at newcomers Brentford, Arteta’s team were beaten 2-0 by London […]
Sports

Man United offer to replace Greenwood shirts amid ongoing police investigation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have written to supporters offering to replace any replica shirts with Mason Greenwood’s name on the back. Greenwood has been suspended by the club “until further notice” after becoming the subject of a police investigation following the circulation of images and an audio file on social media. The 20-year-old was released on bail on Wednesday following […]

