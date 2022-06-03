GOtv Boxing Night 25: Boxers in war mood

Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 25 taking place on Saturday at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, boxers scheduled to fight have been talking tough. The show, regarded as the continent’s biggest boxing platform, will feature seven fights in different weight categories. Speaking from his base in Onitsha, Victor Bennet is upbeat about his chances of winning his lightweight bout against Segun “Success” Olanrewaju. The Anambra dynamite insists that Olanrewaju’s foreign experience will count for nothing when they face each other.

“I know Olanrewaju recently returned from a fight in Russia, but that will mean nothing on Saturday night because I will beat him without mercy. I promise that his nickname will change to Failure” he bragged. Responding to Bennet’s warning, Olanrewaju promised to teach his opponent a big lesson in the ring.

“Bennet has been running his mouth, but talk is cheap. I won’t talk too much. I will leave the rest to my fists,” he said. Meanwhile, heavyweight boxer Solomon Imole has said he can’t wait to crush Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi against whom he is scheduled to fight

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...