GOtv Boxing Night 25: ‘Expect Defeat’, Ibadan boxers tell Lagos-based opponents

Two Ibadan-based boxers, Azeez “Latest” Ayobami, and Ademola Ibrahim, have issued a warning to their Lagos-based opponents to expect defeat when they step into the ring at GOtv Boxing Night 25 on 4 June at the Old Gymnasium of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan. Speaking in separate interviews, the two boxers claimed that Lagos-based boxers are given a superiority complex and look down on those based in Ibadan. Ayobami will fight Sodiq Oyakojo in one of the two lightweight challenge bouts at the event, while Ibrahim will clash with Segun “War” Adeyemi in a welterweight challenge bout. According to Ayobami, the trend of Lagos-based boxers winning in Ibadan has come to an end. “They’ve won almost every time they have fought in Ibadan. I think that has made them believe they’re naturally better than boxers in Ibadan. But that will end.

In fact, it has ended. Sodiq Oyakojo will go down like a stone dropped in a river. Tell him ‘Ibadan nor be Lagos.’ I will win. No doubt about that,” he raved. On his part, Ibrahim said he will beat Segun “War” Adeyemi and dedicate his victory to the memory of the late Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, who was the undisputed star in the Ibadan boxing circuit. He also stated that Lagos-based boxers are arrogant and view those based in Ibadan as inferior. “War (Adeyemi) is an opponent I’ve wanted to fight for long and I’m happy that the opportunity has come. I’m confident of beating him and help to prove that Ibadan boxers are not inferior to those from Lagos. My victory will be dedicated to the memory of Dodo, who was the main man in Ibadan boxing. My opponent calls himself ‘War’, but he does not know what war is.

He will see real war when we get into the ring,” he boasted. Earlier in the week, another Ibadan-based boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, urged boxing fans in the city to troop out and cheer him when he fights Wale Anifowose at GOtv Boxing Night 25.

The event, which will feature seven fights, will also see Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru square up in a super welterweight bout. In the heavyweight class, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi will do battle with Solomon Imole. The cruiserweight duel in the bout line-up will see Michael “Emirate” Godwin fight Stephen Kadima, while the light heavyweight match-up of the evening is between Segun “Success” Olanrewaju and Anambra-based Victor Bennet

 

