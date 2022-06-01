GOtv Boxing Night 25: I’ give Imole beating of his life, Olanrewaju boasts

Heavyweight boxer, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi has promised to inflict a heavy beating on his opponent, Solomon Imole when they face each other at the GOtv Boxing Night 25 on Saturday.

The event, which will be held at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, will feature seven bouts in different weight categories. Speaking ahead of their duel, Larry King warned his opponent to expect savage beating that will lead to him being knocked out within the distance.

“Anyone close to Imole should tell him to get ready for an embarrassing defeat when he gets into the ring with me because nothing can prepare him for the kind of beating he will receive that night.

“By the time I am done with him, Ibadan people will pity him,” he boasted. Other duels slated for the event include the cruiserweight encounter between volume puncher, Michael “Emirate” Godwin, and acclaimed bruiser Stephen Kadima

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...