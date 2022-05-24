GOtv Boxing Night 25: Kadima will see double, says Emirate

Top cruiserweight boxer, Michael “Emirate” Godwin, has boasted that he will make his next opponent, Stephen Kadima, have double vision when the clash at GOtv Boxing Night 25.

The event, which will be held at the Old Gymnasium of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, will feature seven professional bouts in different weight categories. Speaking in Lagos on Sunday, Emirate said Kadima Will be dizzy very early in the fight and will be unable to continue because he would have been battered.

“Kadima or whatever he’s called will not last. In three rounds, he’d see double and begin to stagger because he would have been sufficiently beaten. He has no stamina. Just tell him to file this fight under loss before we even get into the ring,” boasted Emirate.

The event will also see big hitters Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi and Solomon Imole face each other in a heavyweight challenge bout, while Segun “Success” Olanrewaju will take on Victor Bennet in a lightweight duel challenge duel. In light-welterweight division, there will be a big battle as Segun “War” Adeyemi confronts against Ademola Ibrahim, while Azeez “Latest” Ayobami will face Sodiq Oyakojo in a lightweight bout.

The welterweight division will see Ibadan boy, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses take on Wale Anifowoshe while Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru will take on each other in the only super welterweight bout of the event.

