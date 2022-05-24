Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 25: Kadima will see double, says Emirate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Top cruiserweight boxer, Michael “Emirate” Godwin, has boasted that he will make his next opponent, Stephen Kadima, have double vision when the clash at GOtv Boxing Night 25.

 

The event, which will be held at the Old Gymnasium of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, will feature seven professional bouts in different weight categories. Speaking in Lagos on Sunday, Emirate said Kadima Will be dizzy very early in the fight and will be unable to continue because he would have been battered.

 

“Kadima or whatever he’s called will not last. In three rounds, he’d see double and begin to stagger because he would have been sufficiently beaten. He has no stamina. Just tell him to file this fight under loss before we even get into the ring,” boasted Emirate.

 

The event will also see big hitters Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi and Solomon Imole face each other in a heavyweight challenge bout, while Segun “Success” Olanrewaju will take on Victor Bennet in a lightweight duel challenge duel. In light-welterweight division, there will be a big battle as Segun “War” Adeyemi confronts against Ademola Ibrahim, while Azeez “Latest” Ayobami will face Sodiq Oyakojo in a lightweight bout.

 

The welterweight division will see Ibadan boy, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses take on Wale Anifowoshe while Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru will take on each other in the only super welterweight bout of the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ronaldo is unique but Salah is on fire – Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would always back Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals but conceded on Friday that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby at Old Trafford. Salah leads the Premier League goal scoring charts with seven goals and also […]
Sports

Muamba: Eriksen’s toughest battle on road to recovery will be mental

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba said Christian Eriksen’s collapse brought back painful memories of his own cardiac arrest and that the Dane’s toughest challenge in recovering from the incident will be a mental one. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest after he collapsed in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Finland […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool win eight-goal thriller with Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man United need point for UEFA League after draw confirms Hammers’ survival Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds’ 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ended. Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum put them in charge before Olivier Giroud pulled one back. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica