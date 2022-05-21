Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 25: Why we chose Ibadan as venue –Organisers

Posted on

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have given reasons for the choice of Ibadan as venue for the 25th edition of the event, which hold on 4 June at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium. In a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, the sports promotions company explained that the choice of the Oyo State capital was a product of consultations with various boxing stakeholders and arose from the desire to make other parts of the country have a taste of the event.

The statement quoted Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, as saying that though Ibadan had hosted the event twice in the past, boxing stakeholders recommended it because of the city’s long association with boxing and the popularity the sport enjoys.

“Ibadan was where the sponsors launched GOtv service in 2011 and was the host city of the first boxing world title bout in August 1963 when Nigeria’s Dick Tiger defeated America’s Gene Fullmer to retain the middleweight belt at the Liberty Stadium in front of over 35,000 fans. “The city was also the base of the late boxing legend, Dele Jonathan, former Commonwealth lightweight champion; and the late Chief Francis Aiyegbeni, a doyen of boxing promotions. “The city’s love for boxing is immense,” he said.

 

