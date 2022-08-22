Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 26: Abuchi, Ogunbunmi win N1.5m cash prize

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Light welterweight boxers, Bartholomew Abuchi and Yusuf Ogunbunmi, Saturday, won N1.5million for emerging the best boxer and runner-up respectively at GOtv Boxing Night 26.

 

The eight-bout boxing show took place at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Abuchi, who defeated Samuel “African Mayweather” Adebayo by unanimous decision, was adjudged the best boxer of the night, thereby winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1million cash prize attached to it.

 

The runner-up, Ogunbunmi’s performance in the keenly contested bout against Kabiru “KB Sniper” Salawu, which he won by split decision was adjudged the second-best of the night.

 

He became the first winner of the N500,000 runner-up prize which was introduced at this edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chinese shooter Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as Novak Djokovic prepared to launch his quest for tennis glory on day one of the pandemic-delayed Games. Yang snatched a dramatic last-shot victory from Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina in the women’s 10-metre air rifle as attention switched from the troubled […]
Sports

Inter see off Milan to reach Italian Cup final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina. The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first […]
Sports

Eguavoen needs Amuneke’s technical sagacity – Pinnick

Posted on Author Ajibade olusesan

..hails Eagles’  interim manager   The president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has said the Super Eagles needed technical sagacity which necessitated the drafting of former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to the national team.   The NFF announced its decision to retain Austin Eguavoen on interim basis but appointed Amuneke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica