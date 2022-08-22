GOtv Boxing Night 26: Abuchi, Ogunbunmi win N1.5m cash prize

Light welterweight boxers, Bartholomew Abuchi and Yusuf Ogunbunmi, Saturday, won N1.5million for emerging the best boxer and runner-up respectively at GOtv Boxing Night 26.

The eight-bout boxing show took place at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Abuchi, who defeated Samuel “African Mayweather” Adebayo by unanimous decision, was adjudged the best boxer of the night, thereby winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1million cash prize attached to it.

The runner-up, Ogunbunmi’s performance in the keenly contested bout against Kabiru “KB Sniper” Salawu, which he won by split decision was adjudged the second-best of the night.

He became the first winner of the N500,000 runner-up prize which was introduced at this edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.

