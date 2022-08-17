GOtv Boxing Night 26: I’ll end Esepo’s unbeaten run, boasts Ghana’s Agogo

Crack Ghanaian featherweight boxer, Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah has declared that he will be the first to defeat Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 26. Agbaje, who has won all his 10 professional bouts in Nigeria and England, and Mensah will headline the event, which will hold at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall on Saturday. Speaking by phone from his Accra base, Mensah said hehasseenmanyof Agbaje’s fightsinNigeriaandEngland and he is convinced he has what is required to stop the Nigerian from extending his undefeated status. “I saw him fight at Bolton and Liverpool. Good boxer he is, but I’m better. Apart from being better, the advantage of seeing him fight, getting to know his strengths and weaknesses puts me in a better position to shut his mouth. I can see that he’s been boasting, but those boasts will be busted on Saturday,” said Agogo.
