GOtv Boxing Night 27: Esepo wins WBF title, N1.5m

Reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esep” Agbaje, on Monday, won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 27. Agbaje defeated his Filipino opponent, Richard Taruc Pumicpic by a technical knockout in the 7th round to emerge champion.

His fine displays also earned him his fourth Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer along with the cash prize of N1.5 million attached to it. The Boxing Day show, which held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, also featured five explosive bouts across weight categories.

National super lightweight champion, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla defeated the bullish Bartholomew Abuchi by unanimous decision to retain his belt and extend his unbeaten streak to 10 bouts, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan ended Sodiq Oyakojo reign as the national super featherweight champion by unanimous decision.

