GOtv Boxing Night 27: Esepor, Pumicpic boast on Arrival

Undefeated West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje and Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines, arrived in Nigeria on Friday for their World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title bout at GOtv Boxing Night 27. The much-awaited fight is the biggest of the six bouts billed to take place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on December 26. In an interview at Muritala International Airport, both boxers vowed to outbox each other when they take to the ring at Africa’s biggest boxing show. “If you know me, you know I don’t play with people in the ring. I am coming back home to become a world champion. This is my dream and I’m here to win it. This guy can’t stop me. He can’t stand me,” Esepor said.

Pumicpic also boasted that he’s in Nigeria to beat Esepor in front of his fans and take home the world cham-pionship title. “It doesn’t matter that he is at home. It’s two of us in the ring. I am here to beat him in front of his supporters and win the world title, he said. Organized by FlyKite Productions, GOtv Boxing Night 27 is a double dose of music and boxing which will feature performances by Nigerian music stars such as Ruger, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun, and internationally recognised DJ Xclusive. Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, has also assured fans coming to watch the show of maximum security in and around the venue.

He said no security breach was experienced in the previous 26 editions, and this will not be an exception. Sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, GOtv Boxing Night 27 will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channel 34.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...