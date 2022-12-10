Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 27: I'm Ready for World Title,says Esepor Ahead of WBF Fight

London-based Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje has declared that he is ready to win the world featherweight title. Esepor, who is billed to fight Richard Pumicpic of the Philippines for the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental featherweight title on 26 December, spoke from his London base. The WBF bout is the headline encounter at GOtv Boxing Night 27, scheduled for the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Lagos. “My ambition is to win the world featherweight title and I’m about to take the first step towards the actualization of the ambition. Pumicpic will not be a barrier. He’s a hurdle I will scale with ease,” the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion said.

Long tipped as the best next thing in Nigerian boxing, Esepor’s rise has matched the hype around him. He idolizes former American world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, and blitzes opponents like his idol, the reason for his 65 per cent knockout rate. “Like Tyson, I finish off opponents very quickly and Pumicpic is my next victim. I know he has more experience, but I have defeated boxers with more experience than me,” he bragged. At GOtv Boxing Night 19, Esepor defeated Waidi “Skoro” Usman, the former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, in dismissive fashion, making nonsense of his opponent’s 21-fight and 61.9 per cent

 

