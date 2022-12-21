GOtv Boxing Night 27: Organisers promise maximum security

Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 27 featuring a World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight and a music festival, organisers of the event have assured fans of top-tier security in and around the venue. The event, which will see Londonbased Nigerian West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje fight Richard Taruc Pumicpic for the WBF Intercontinental featherweight title, will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square on December 26.

Speaking on the security arrangements forthe event, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, said fans coming towatch theshowhave nothing to fear, as measures have been put in place to ensure that they are adequately protected. “Security is paramount and we have put measures in place to guarantee that. There will be policemen, who will complement a leading private security firm with competence in events of this magnitude.

Alongside this, therewillalsobeofficialsof thegovernment security agency, who will be on hand to make sure that things run smoothly throughout the duration of the event. We understand how important security is to the enjoyment of the festival of boxing and music we have put together,” he said

