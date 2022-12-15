GOtv Boxing Night 27: ‘Prepare for War,’ Esepor Warns Pumipic

West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, has warned Richard Pumicpic of the Philippines to prepare for war when they meet for World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental title on December 26 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The bout is one of the six scheduled for the 27th edition of GOtv Boxing Night. The UK-based Esepor, from whom a lot is being expected, issued the warning in a Zoom interview conducted on Monday. “I saw the video in which he boasted that he was coming to win the title.

Win the title? He must be joking. I wish to say to him that he should prepare for war and nothing else. I’m flying Nigeria’s flag and I cannot afford not to win the war for my country. It is war,” said Esepor, who is yet undefeated. Like Esepor, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla also vowed to flatten Bartholomew Abuchi, his opponent in the national lightweight challenge bout at the show. “He will see why I’m called Spirit after two rounds, as he will be down and out in two rounds max,” he raved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...