Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 27: ‘Prepare for War,’ Esepor Warns Pumipic

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, has warned Richard Pumicpic of the Philippines to prepare for war when they meet for World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental title on December 26 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The bout is one of the six scheduled for the 27th edition of GOtv Boxing Night. The UK-based Esepor, from whom a lot is being expected, issued the warning in a Zoom interview conducted on Monday. “I saw the video in which he boasted that he was coming to win the title.

Win the title? He must be joking. I wish to say to him that he should prepare for war and nothing else. I’m flying Nigeria’s flag and I cannot afford not to win the war for my country. It is war,” said Esepor, who is yet undefeated. Like Esepor, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla also vowed to flatten Bartholomew Abuchi, his opponent in the national lightweight challenge bout at the show. “He will see why I’m called Spirit after two rounds, as he will be down and out in two rounds max,” he raved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nasarawa must surpass previous festival records, says commissioner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya ASABA The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nasarawa State, Amb Isaac Yargwa, has said the target of the state is to come out among the top 10 at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival tagged, Asaba 2022. While addressing media at the weekend, Yargwa said the state has been working so hard […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Ighalo, Osimhen, Dennis return to Eagles

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Iwobi missing as Eguavoen places Awoniyi, Onuachu, Onazi on standby Strikers Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis have returned to the Super Eagles squad for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana later in the month. The there players were not at the last African Cup of Nations for different […]
Sports

Falcons lose in Japan as Flamingos depart Turkey for India

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Falcons of Nigeria again lost their friendly match as they surrendered to a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Japan yesterday morning in Kobe. This happened as Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Flamingos, flew out of Turkey after a 10-day training camp in final preparation for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica