GOtv Boxing Night 27: ‘We’re not inferior to men, say female boxers

Female middleweight boxers, Sofiat Lateef and Abosede Akinsanya, who are billed to fight each other at GOtv Boxing Night 27 on 26 December, have declared that they are as good as their male counterparts and are ready to prove it.

The fight between the duo is the only all-female duel scheduled for the event, which will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. In separate interviews on Friday, Sofiat and Abosede, expressed gratitude to the sponsors for including an all-female bout on the card.

“I’m happy that we have been considered to fight. Boxing promoters in the country have tended to view female boxers as inferior to male and are reluctant to give us bouts.

We are not inferior to men and we will show that at GOtv Boxing Night,” Sofiat said. Abosede equally thanked the sponsors and promoters, Flykite Productions, for the opportunity, saying it was something for which many female boxers have waited for long. “I’m delighted to see this happen. I have sparred with men and I do not see any difference between us. We can do as well as the men, if not better,” she said.

GOtv Boxing Night 27 will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental title bout between London-based West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Richard Pumicpic of the Philippines.

It will also feature bouts across weight categories. In the lightweight division, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla will take on Bartholomew Abuchi. The featherweight category will also see a clash between Michael Adesodun and Idris Aloma, while Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke will duel in the bantamweight category.

The super featherweight division will see the return of Sikiru “Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, who will square up with Sodiq Oyakojo. The show is sponsored by GOtv, with support from Supa Kommando.

The event will also feature live musical performances by big time musical artistes- Ruger, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun and renowned DJ Xclusive. It will be broadcast live on DStv, and GOtv in 50 African countries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...