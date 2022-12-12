GOtv Boxing Night 27: What training in London has done for me – Esepor

Ahead of his World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight against Filipino Richard Taruc Pumipic, Nigeria’s highly rated Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje has declared that moving to the United Kingdom has made him aware of what home-based boxers lack.

Esepor and Pumicpic will fight for the WBF Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 27 on 26 December in Lagos.

The fight, which holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square, is the biggest of the six fights scheduled for the event. Speaking of his experience in the UK, where he has won the two fights he has had so far, Esepor said the dearth of facilities is hampering talent development locally.

“I trained in a modern gym with real equipment, which has helped improve me as a boxer. I’ve also learnt how to coach and I’m delighted for the opportunity,” he said.

About the fight with Pumicpic, Esepor said he was sure of victory and dismissed the Filipino’s chances. “I wish to state again that Pumicpic will be defeated by knockout. I’m ready, willing and able to make that happen,” he said.

