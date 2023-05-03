Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 28: Esepor pummels Tuwa as Abimbola wins N1m jackpot

The reigning WBF Intercontinental featherweight champion Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje needed just three rounds to pummel his Tanzanian opponent, Twalib Tuwa, to submission in the GOtv Boxing Night 28 which was held at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Monday. Agbaje, popularly known as ‘Espor’ is rated 39th in the world by the World Boxing Federation (IBF) and lived up to his reputation as a knockout specialist as he stopped Tuwa only in the third round.

It was a glorious night for little-known national lightweight boxer, Emmanuel Abimbola, who emerged as the best boxer to win the sum of N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Memorial Ogunsanya Trophy.

The young dreadlocked boxer won the trophy, seeing off the challenge of more famous names like Esepor, Michael Adesodun and Stephen “Freeman” Kadima. Abimbola was deemed the most impressive performer by journalists at the event, following his clinical defeat of the tough Prince “Lion” Nwoye at the seven-bout event. Kadima knocked out Godwin Ambrose to emerge as the winner of the cruiserweight bout, while Dolapo Omole also ended his national featherweight bout against Gbenga Mojeed with a fifth-round technical knockout.

