GOtv Boxing Night 28: I’m Storming Lagos For Victory, Boasts Apata Roro

Ibadan-based lightweight boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, has declared that he is storming Lagos to defeat his opponent, Michael Adesodun at GOtv Boxing Night 28.

The boxer made the declaration in a telephone interview from his training base in Ibadan on Monday. The eight-round national super featherweight challenge is one of the seven bouts lined up for the boxing event, to be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 1 May.

Speaking on his preparation for the bout, Apata Roro said he is in top shape for the challenge. “I am coming to Lagos to win. They said Lagos boxers fight better in front of their fans, right? No problem. I am fully ready for Michael and will defeat him right in front of his fans in Lagos,” he said.

Apata Roro had an impressive outing at GOtv Boxing 25 held in Ibadan, where he defeated Lagos – based boxer, Wale Anifowose.