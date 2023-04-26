Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 28: I’m Storming Lagos For Victory, Boasts Apata Roro

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Ibadan-based lightweight boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, has declared that he is storming Lagos to defeat his opponent, Michael Adesodun at GOtv Boxing Night 28.

The boxer made the declaration in a telephone interview from his training base in Ibadan on Monday. The eight-round national super featherweight challenge is one of the seven bouts lined up for the boxing event, to be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 1 May.

Speaking on his preparation for the bout, Apata Roro said he is in top shape for the challenge. “I am coming to Lagos to win. They said Lagos boxers fight better in front of their fans, right? No problem. I am fully ready for Michael and will defeat him right in front of his fans in Lagos,” he said.

Apata Roro had an impressive outing at GOtv Boxing 25 held in Ibadan, where he defeated Lagos – based boxer, Wale Anifowose.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions Leaguehopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0, after Chris Wood’s fine finish with […]
Sports

Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad after trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros. Defender Maguire, 27, was named in Southgate’s latest squad earlier on Tuesday, while his trial was ongoing, reports the BBC. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, […]
Sports

Salah breathes life into Egypt’s Afcon campaign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game as Egypt defeated Guinea-Bissau in a Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Group D match at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Saturday night. The result sees the Pharaohs bounce back from their opening defeat to Nigeria and put themselves in with a solid […]

Leave a Comment