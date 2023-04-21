Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 28: I’m targeting N1m cash prize for best boxer- Azeez Lates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian national lightweight boxer, Azeez Ayobami ‘Latest’, has said his aim at GOtv Boxing Night 28, is to emerge overall best boxer of the night and pocket the N1m cash prize. Azeez is set to trade punches with Tosin Osaigbovo, in an eight-round national lightweight challenge bout, at the boxing showpiece slated for Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 1 May.

The night will also feature six other national and international bouts, including a duel between London- based World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Tanzanian opponent, Twalib Tuwa. The overall best boxer of the night will take home the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and N1m cash prize. Speaking from his training base in Lagos on Friday, Azeez said “My plan is to make this coming GOtv Boxing Night my own. I want to emerge as the best boxer and become the ‘Latest’ winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy. Tosin cannot stop me this time. It’s my turn to be a millionaire.” His last GOtv Boxing Night appearance was at the 25th edition held in Ibadan, where he lost to Sodiq ‘Golden Boy’ Oyakojo by a majority decision.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Roger Federer: The player who turned sport into art

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Roger Federer has been doing a slow, gentle fade for so long that it seems unfair he should now absent himself entirely. If he wasn’t the greatest tennis player in history in terms of grim statistics, he was certainly the greatest tennis presence of our lifetime. Federer altered the way we think about tennis and, […]
Sports

EPL:  Man Utd win 9-0 against nine-man Saints, Palace beat Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves upstage nine-man Arsenal, Sheff Utd fight back to win Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton – the second time Saints have lost 9-0 in as many seasons. In the second late game, Crystal Palace recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since […]
Sports

EPL: Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley took a huge step towards retaining their Premier League status as a first-half Chris Wood hat-trick saw them thrash a lifeless Wolves at Molineux. An awful display from the hosts was ruthlessly exposed by the Clarets, who produced an excellent performance to end a run of three straight defeats in style, reports the […]

Leave a Comment