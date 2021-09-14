Sports

GOtv Boxing Night: Baby Face bounces back, wins N1m cash prize

World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, on Saturday, returned to winning ways to emerge the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 23.

 

Baby Face, who lost his first professional fight in Ukraine in July, was given a tough fight by Benin Republic’s Naimou Aziz Sampson in an international challenge duel.

 

The sturdy Beninois took everything thing thrown at him until the ninth of the 10-round contest when he succumbed to Baby Face’s firepower.

 

Another big winner at the event was the national welterweight champion, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, who successfully defended his title against the mouthy Isaac “IStar” Chukwudi via knockout.

 

On a night of knockouts, former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, was stopped in the fourth round by Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal, while Segun “Success”.

