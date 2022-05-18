GOtv Boxing Night returns to Ibadan, holds June 4

Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, will host the 25th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 25). The prestigious professional boxing event will take place at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) on 4 June. A total of seven bouts across weight divisions are scheduled for the event. Speaking on the event, Jennifer Ukoh-Osamwonyi, Public Relations Manager, GOtv Nigeria said, “Since the first edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, it has become the biggest platform for discovering boxing talent and promoting boxing as a sport in Nigeria. For the 25th edition, we expect to see hardworking boxers showcase their skills in the ring. As always, MultiChoice Nigeria is committed to this project and we will continue to provide our support”. The heavyweight division will see the explosive Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi duel with Solomon Imole in an eight-round challenge bout. Punch machine, Michael “Emirate” Godwin is lined up to face the acclaimed bruiser Stephen Kadima in a cruiserweight challenge contest.
Related Articles
Daniel Amokachi: Wrangling, technical deficiency derail Eagles’ run at France ’98
…says Bonfrere almost took over from Milutinovic A former Super Eagles player and coach, Daniel Amokachi, has revealed that the senior national team battled with so much ob-stacles that affected the performances of the players at the France ’98 World Cup. Amokachi noted that even before the kick-off of the Copa Mundial, it was obvious […]
I have had a great career, Iwobi boasts
Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi said he’s happy with his career but definitely eager to add more silverware to his cabinet. Iwobi has FA Cup and two Community Shield, Europa League runners- up medals, and African Cup of Nation’s bronze medal to his name since making his professional debut in 2016. In an […]
We’ve good indigenous coaches – Erico
Former national team coach, Joe Erico, has said there are coaches in Nigeria good enough to handle the Super Eagles if given the opportunity. Speaking on a radio programme in Lagos on Tuesday, the former goalkeeper said apart from those at home, there were so many of them doing well outside the country at the […]
