GOtv Boxing Night returns to Ibadan, holds June 4

Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, will host the 25th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 25). The prestigious professional boxing event will take place at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) on 4 June. A total of seven bouts across weight divisions are scheduled for the event. Speaking on the event, Jennifer Ukoh-Osamwonyi, Public Relations Manager, GOtv Nigeria said, “Since the first edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, it has become the biggest platform for discovering boxing talent and promoting boxing as a sport in Nigeria. For the 25th edition, we expect to see hardworking boxers showcase their skills in the ring. As always, MultiChoice Nigeria is committed to this project and we will continue to provide our support”. The heavyweight division will see the explosive Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi duel with Solomon Imole in an eight-round challenge bout. Punch machine, Michael “Emirate” Godwin is lined up to face the acclaimed bruiser Stephen Kadima in a cruiserweight challenge contest.

