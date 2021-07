GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, hits Ukraine for WBO title fight

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his Champions League goal tally to 134 as Juventus beat Barcelona to seal top spot in Group G. Ronaldo sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way after being fouled by Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo. Juve doubled their lead through Weston McKennie’s bicycle kick before Ronaldo added a […]

Nigeria and Egypt will go into partnership by exploring areas of mutual benefits for the growth of the Youth and sports industry in both countries. Speaking in Cairo, Egypt at the sidelines of the Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa, ANOCA General Assembly, Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said: […]

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, arrived in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Wednesday, for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental middleweight title fight. Baby Face, a product of GOtv Boxing Next- Gen Search, will take on Ukrainian Dymtro Mytrovanov for the title on Saturday at Eguides Club in Kiev. In a telephone interview shortly after arrival, Baby Face said he is sure of winning, as he has prepared very well.

