GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, hits Ukraine for WBO title fight

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, arrived in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Wednesday, for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental middleweight title fight. Baby Face, a product of GOtv Boxing Next- Gen Search, will take on Ukrainian Dymtro Mytrovanov for the title on Saturday at Eguides Club in Kiev. In a telephone interview shortly after arrival, Baby Face said he is sure of winning, as he has prepared very well.

