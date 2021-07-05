GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to fight for WBO title in Ukraine

International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation Oriental Middleweight title.

The fight, scheduled for 17 July at Eguides Club, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, is the Nigerian’s first fight outside the country’s shores and will underline his rising profile since his discovery at the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Baby Face has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his professional career during which he has remained undefeated against local and international opponents.

He has won the national, West African Boxing Union and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles since bursting on the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...