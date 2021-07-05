Sports

GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to fight for WBO title in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation Oriental Middleweight title.

 

The fight, scheduled for 17 July at Eguides Club, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, is the Nigerian’s first fight outside the country’s shores and will underline his rising profile since his discovery at the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

 

Baby Face has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his professional career during which he has remained undefeated against local and international opponents.

 

He has won the national, West African Boxing Union and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles since bursting on the scene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Nigerian makes Real Madrid debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park made his debut appearance for Real Madrid first-team in their goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their La Liga opening fixture on Sunday. He replaced Rodrygo in the 70th minute of the encounter but could not inspire the defending champions to victory at the Reale Arena, reports Goal. […]
Sports

Serena bundled out of French Open

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Federer withdraws from event   Serena Williams is out of the French Open after a shock 6-3 7-5 defeat by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina. In an absorbing match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was outmuscled by the Kazakh, who will now seek to take advantage of an open women’s draw, reports the BBC.   The […]
Sports

Dare sees off Nigeria’s relay team to USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…16 athletes jet out Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has hit top gear as 16 Athletes departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday for Texas where they will take part in relay Qualifiers. The 16 athletes and coaches decked in their new kits were seen off by the Minister of Youth and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica