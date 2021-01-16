Sports

GOtv delights fans with Inter, Juve clash

Italian Serie A and Premier League matches continue this weekend with GOtv bringing all matches live to its customers from 15 to 18 January 2021. The standout matches from this weekend’s Serie A action will be showing on Saturday. Bologna vs Hellas Verona will air live at 3pm, while Torino vs Spezia will be showing at 6pm and Sampdoria vs Udinese will air by 8:45pm. All matches will air live on SS Football and SS Select 1 (Channel 31 & 33).

The other key clash of the round takes place on Sunday night and sees Internazionale host Juventus at San Siro for a game which could be key in the race for the Scudetto. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in the last seven editions of the ‘Derby d’Italia’, but manager, Andrea Pirlo is taking nothing for granted against the Nerazzurri. This will air live at 8:45pm on SS Football and SS Select 1 (Channel 31 & 33).

The round of games in Italy also features Napoli hosting Fiorentina, airing live on Sunday at 12:30pm on SS Football and SS Select 1 (Channel 31 & 33). Atalanta will be welcoming Genoa to Bergamo at 6pm on SS Football and SS Select 1 (Channel 31 & 33), and a closing clash which sees Milan visit the Sardegna Arena on Monday night at 8:45pm for a battle with Cagliari showing live on SS Football and SS Select 1 (Channel 31 & 33).

