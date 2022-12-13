News

GOtv improves signal quality in Mararaba, Ahoada, others

Nigeria’s leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtvNigeria has completed plans and is set to launch improved connectivity for better signals and improved viewing pleasure of all customers from December 13, 2022.

With this go-live of improved services, residents in the Mararaba, Keffi, Kuje in the Abuja region and in Ahoada in Rivers State will now begin to enjoy improved viewing experience of the wide range of quality local and international programming especially in this season with all the holiday specials and the GOtv Jolli offer to receive a GOtv decoder, a GOtenna with one-month Jolli subscription for N4,900, instead of N6,900.

This comes with Holiday Special Channels and over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs at a very affordable price.

 

