GOtv Max hosts Southampton, Chelsea, other ties weekend

Football fans are scheduled to get a bouquet of exciting matches as GOtv brings all the live actions of Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches this season. All matches scheduled for 20-22 February will be shown live on SuperSport. Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend will see Southampton face Chelsea this afternoon at 1:30pm live on SS Football (channel 31).

After sharing the spoils with Brighton on the road, Aston Villa will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon at 3pm, live on SS Football (channel 31). Aston Villa aim to retain their spot in top ten, but the game against Leicester City will be anything but a walk in the park for Jack Grealish and Co.

In Spain, The pick of matches for this round will see log leaders, Atletico Madrid host Levante at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday at 4:15pm and champions Real Madrid will travel to Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid on Saturday night at 9pm, both on SS La Liga (channel 32

Sports

Abuja hosts CBN Tennis classic

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship will take place between November 6 and 14, in Abuja. The annual hardcourt event is a convergence of the best tennis stars in the country who will compete in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and […]
Sports

AFCON 2012: Eagles throw away four-goal lead to share points with Lone Star

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, after going 4-0 up in the first half. Alex Iwobi opened scoring at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, before Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a one-time finish. Iwobi grabbed his brace […]
Sports

Gattuso: Osimhen offers Napoli various attacking options

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso believes Victor Osimhen will offer his side various attacking options. The 21-year-old was snapped up by the Stadio San Paolo outfit from Lille in a club-record fee of €70 million which could rise to €80 million. The Nigeria international has already hit the ground running after teaming up with the rest of the Parthenopeans team […]

