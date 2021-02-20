GOtv Max hosts Southampton, Chelsea, other ties weekend

Football fans are scheduled to get a bouquet of exciting matches as GOtv brings all the live actions of Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches this season. All matches scheduled for 20-22 February will be shown live on SuperSport. Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend will see Southampton face Chelsea this afternoon at 1:30pm live on SS Football (channel 31).

After sharing the spoils with Brighton on the road, Aston Villa will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon at 3pm, live on SS Football (channel 31). Aston Villa aim to retain their spot in top ten, but the game against Leicester City will be anything but a walk in the park for Jack Grealish and Co.

In Spain, The pick of matches for this round will see log leaders, Atletico Madrid host Levante at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday at 4:15pm and champions Real Madrid will travel to Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid on Saturday night at 9pm, both on SS La Liga (channel 32

