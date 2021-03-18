News

GOtv Nigeria introduces enhanced decoder notification

GOtv Nigeria is introducing an Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality to keep its customers informed and in control of their viewing experience. This EDN functionality, which will be activated on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 refers to a set of icons that appear on the screen containing valuable information like how many viewing days are left before a customer’s next payment is due, the latest special offers and discounts, as well as information on new content, campaigns and upcoming celebrations. All that customers need to do to access this information is to press “okay” then “messages” on the menu bar before using the arrow keys to scroll through the different messages.

Speaking on the latest update, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said: “We are constantly driven to ensure our customers enjoy our services and are always looking to offer innovative ways to give them better control and improved customer support. The Enhanced Decoder Notification functionality is another way we are delivering on this promise.” Mabutho added that with the new EDN service, customers will have fewer interruptions whilst viewing. GOtv Nigeria continues to position itself as one of Africa’s most accessible sources of family entertainment. The Enhanced Decoder Notification functionality will be activated on April 6, GOtv said.

