Arts & Entertainments

GOtv Nigeria rewards customers with AWOOF Overload promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

GOtv Nigeria has announced a reward promo that will see its GOtv Max customers win over N10million in cash and prizes.
Tagged ‘Awoof Overload’, the promo is part of the company’s effort to cushion economic pressures and reward customers with exciting and functional prizes.
GOtv Awoof Overload promotion runs till March 31, 2021 and is open to new and existing customers who pay for a minimum of one month’s subscription on GOtv Max worth N3,600.
These customers will be eligible to participate in a weekly draw for a chance to win N100,000 for school fees, N50,000 cash prize, N10,000 shopping vouchers, N5,000 fuel vouchers and free airtime to call on all networks.
Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said the offer is a continuation of the numerous efforts by GOtv Nigeria to soothe the financial pains being experienced by its customers and reward them for staying connected despite the inclement economic climate.
“As the economic crisis, worsened by COVID-19, continues to rage, we realize the need to ensure that our valued GOtv Max customers are provided some relief. While we continue to provide high quality home entertainment for their enjoyment on the Max package, we are also rewarding them for the support they have consistently shown to us. GOtv Awoof Overload promo is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” said Mabutho

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Tochi, Princess spark off dating rumours

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tochi and Princess have sparked off dating rumours after videos of them looking cozy surfaced online. In one of the videos, which was posted on Tochi’s Instagram stories on Thursday, the reality TV stars were looking all lovey-dovey. In another video that has already gone viral, they were spotted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Domestic violence: Some men are animals, says Bobrisky

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has once again taken to social media to condemn domestic violence. In a recent post, the celebrity crossdresser questioned why people encourage women to endure domestic abuse because of their children. Reacting to a message a fan sent to him in which she shared photos of her battered face, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Anonymous Nipples will blow open the space, engage readers –Edgar

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Joseph Edgar is an investment banker, writer, author and theatre producer. Also known as The Duke of Shomolu, he has carved a niche for himself as a theatre producer with production such as Jude Idada’s play, 3SOME, Emotan by William Benson, and Aremu, written and directed by Prof. Ahmed Yerima. In this interview with TONY […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica