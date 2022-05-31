GOtv set to launch in Lokoja

Leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtv Nigeria, will tomorrow launch in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, making it the 46th city with access to the GOtv service in the country. Residents of the ‘confluence city’ will enjoy an exciting launch offer on GOtv decoder, GOtenna with one-month Max subscription for N6,900, instead of N9,500, to have access to a wide range of quality local and international programing. Speaking on the latest GOtv roll-out, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the move was in line with the company’s objectives to make world class digital television entertainment accessible to more households in the country. “We are pleased that our signals are live in Lokoja and residents can now enjoy quality programming on our DVB-T2 technology, which is the highest technology available for DTT. With this technology, subscribers will experience the digital television revolution from the comfort of their homes, complete with great picture and sound quality,” he said. Ugbe added: “Not only are we offering quality programming, we are also giving them choices with up to four GOtv packages at varying price points. It’s our desire that Lokoja indigenes and residents experiencetheexcitingworldof GOtv entertainment.” GOtv Nigeria will launchinLokojawithover80excitingchannelscoveringnews, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, whicharecarefullyselectedtocater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs at a very affordable price.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola task women on technology, seek support for empowerment
Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Osun counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday called on Nigerian women to embrace technology to make themselves self-reliant in the phase of the global pandemic and the new normal. According to the duo, the COVID-19 realities have redefined and expanded the essence and importance of technology and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ondo INEC fire, shocking, unfortunate – Akeredolu
… It’s an act of sabotage – PDP, Ajayi … We won’t postpone election – INEC Following the inferno that engulfed the ICT unit of the Ondo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the incident as unfortunate. Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the incident Friday, expressed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others
Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols. This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)