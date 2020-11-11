GOtv stages Boxing Night Nov. 27 behind closed door

Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night will, on 27 November, make a return at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos. This was announced in Lagos on Tuesday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the show, who explained that the show will be held behind closed doors in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The organisers, however, stated that the seven-bout show will be transmitted live across Africa on SuperSport. Scheduled to fight on the day are some of the biggest names in Nigerian boxing.

They include former African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi; West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu; WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde; national featherweight champion, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Taiwo “Esepo Agbaje. The 21st edition of the show had been billed to hold on 12 April but was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

