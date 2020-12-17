News

GOtv Takes Jolli offer to Abuja, Enugu

GOtv Ambassador, Olalekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, was live in Abuja and Enugu for the GOtv iconic tour. The tour is part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers.

The GOtv Jolli offer which sees new customers get a decoder, GOtennae and 1-month subscription on the GOtv Jolli is packaged at N8, 400. The city tour started in Abuja last week Thursday with Laycon driving through the popular business district in Maraba- Nyanya Axis to meet up with fans. After the massive turnout during the town storm, fans and GOtv customers got to interact with the star at the Casa Mexicana, Ceddi Plaza, Tafawa Balewa way, Abuja, in a special meet and greet session where he talked about the GOtv Jolli offer, his upcoming projects, what keeps him motivated and his intention to influence others who share his passion for music.

“Music comes first for me, but my existence on earth is bigger than music. I intend to use my platform to influence others – especially those who have shown support for me as a person and my craft,” he said. There were special performances like rap sessions and dance competitions and prizes such as autographed T-shirts, face towels, face caps and decoders were given out to ecstatic fans. The tour continued in the coal city state, Enugu, on Saturday, 12 December with road shows at the bustling Abakpa Nike Market.

The ambassador also made a courtesy visit to the office of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi, who expressed his delight at having the winner of the BBNaija Lockdown edition in the state. The final event was a session with fans at the Polo Park Mall for a more intimate engagement with his fans and GOtv customers. The last stop on the fivecity GOtv Iconic tour is Lagos on December 17 and 18.

