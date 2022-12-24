News

GOtv unveils festive season’s offer, contents lineup

GOtv comes bearing gifts this festive season as its subscribers will get a surprise simply by paying for their subscriptions. From now till 24 January, GOtv customers who pay or renew their GOtv subscriptions will be upgraded to a higher package at no extra cost! This offer is open to all GOtv Subscribers. To be a part of this offer, customers need to use any of the self-service options to subscribe before the expiration of their subscription or reconnect to GOtv. Customers currently on the GOtv Yanga bouquets will get an upgrade to GOtv Jolli, while GOtv Jolli customers will be bumped up to GOtv Max, meanwhile, GOtv Max customers will automatically get boosted to GOtv Supa. Everyone gets to enjoy bumped-up entertainment. ‘‘We want our customers to know that we are always thinking about how to add value to their lives.

And we’re not leaving them out of our seasonal celebrations. We will always provide them with the best entertainment and a wide selection of premium local and international content, and now they can access that on a higher package, for free!” – Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria said. Active, new and returning GOtv customers can take advantage of this offer to sample entertainment available on higher packages by just paying for their subscription. New customers and those currently disconnected can connect or signup during the offer period to benefit.

 

