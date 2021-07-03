GOtv’s drive in empowering a generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria

As part of its commitment to economically empower Nigerians through its various initiatives, GOtv has engaged over 8,000 youths via its Sabiman and Canvasser schemes. Since their inception in 2016, they have provided a blueprint for success that continues to transform lives and pave the way for new vibrant entrepreneurs. According to GOtv Nigeria, it established the Sabiman scheme to help selected applicants resolve various issues related to GOtv technical services.

The programme impacts participants on the basics of service activation, response to customer enquiries and general resolution of issues. They also receive practical tutelage from seasoned facilitators on methods to handle enquiries. Essentially, every beneficiary is mentored to become their own boss which, according to GOtv, is the primary objective of both schemes.

GOtv Nigeria has invested over N162 million into the initiative and currently employs about 8,000 young professionals in various parts of the country. Also, the GOtv ‘Canvasser scheme’ through which successful applicants are provided basic marketing skills to enable them make GOtv products more accessible to subscribers, has made many Nigerians, asides providing service, become thriving business owners.

By doing all these, the company has impacted lives through life changing skill impartation and entrepreneurial developments, with attendant testimonies. Aghadiuno Chiamaka Benedicta, a Sabiman from Onitsha, who has been a Sabiman for five years, narrated her experience on the job and how it had changed her life after her former employer introduced her to the programme. She said, “The training was enlightening and I gained a lot of skills like interpersonal, communication and problem-solving skills.

”From Multichoice, the mother company, we were given many start-up items including a POS machine loaded with a refundable fee of 20,000 to start my business, which really went a long way for me. I was also given branded items like t-shirts and others to let people know that we work for GOtv.

“My job as an agent is an outdoor-tooutdoor marketing strategy that enables us to meet our customers and find solutions to their recharging problems, reconnection issues among others. Above all, being a Sabiman, it is my priority to have a good relationship with my customers so as to promote my job”. Speaking on how it has changed her life, she said, “I say a very big thank you to Multichoice Nigeria for making me a better person, for giving me a life after I had lost hope. Truly, Multichoice is a place where they will change you positively, in order to make magic. Beauty Nwaka, a GOtv Sabiman switched from selling online subscriptions to a GOtv advocate.

The Warri-based Sabiman has grown her business to the extent that she has added more profits to her revenue. According to her, “I have been on the project for some years now and I can tell you it has been very good working as a Sabiman. I had a shop before GOtv came and introduced us to the Sabiman business”. “GOtv keeps surprising us and they always fulfil their promise, they always pay the agreed percentage as at when due. Sometimes, they challenge us with targets and promise to give us more money if we meet our targets and when we do, they never default on their promise”.

“It is one thing to empower you, and it is another thing for the person to be serious with the scheme or skill. Some of us are going the extra mile to do this job and GOtv always acknowledges us, which pushes us to do better in the business”. Sabimen are not the only beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative. The canvasser scheme that runs alongside Sabiman is also yielding inspiring testimonies. Oluwagbemi Sunday is a canvasser who says the initiative has renewed his belief that where there is a will, there is a way.

He said, “I have learnt technical skills in installation and engineering jobs, Morally, I learnt how to approach people, being a canvasser involves inducing customers/ clients about the product. This also added to my experience. Today, I am earning a stable income. I only became a canvasser two years ago and MultiChoice, since then, helped me build experience. Armed with all these, I have been empowered with the idea of establishing my own shops to make more money and also work as a canvasser”.

In separate chats, all the respondents agreed that GOtv Nigeria, through its Sabiman and canvasser initiatives, have shown its commitment to taking more Nigerians off the unemployment market, enriching them via creative, intellectual and resourceful engagement to become better citizens and entrepreneurs who would in turn, contribute positively to society.

