As an annual ritual, the Ogun State Government on Monday, October 17, 2022, kicked off the innovative idea of seeking the inputs of the stakeholders into the budget preparation as a way of ensuring fiscal discipline, public confidence and accountability. Here are the reasons for the novel idea of inclusive governance brought on board by Governor Dapo Abiodun when he assumed the mantle of leadership in May 2019.

One, openness and citizen’s engagement encourages effective participation in governance. Secondly, people’s involvement in decision-making promotes trust and confidence between the government and the governed. More importantly, bringing governance closer to the grassroots enhances good governance and effective service delivery to the citizens. It also provides opportunity for feedback on the performance of the government through direct engagement with the people, bearing in mind the fact that people are the means and end to development.

All of these are encapsulated in the vision of the governor to provide focused and qualitative governance through collective efforts of all the stakeholders geared towards sustainable economic development and prosperity for the people of the state. Looking back into the immediate past era of impunity and executive arrogance, the initiative is novel and refreshing.

It is Gov. Abiodun and governance unusual governance unusual because this is the first attempt by any administration in the state to engage the people directly in the decision- making process on issues that affect their lives. So, for all intent and purposes, the idea is a practical demonstration of the bottom-top approach to governance which is rightly summed up into the “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the present administration.

When Governor Abiodun made the declaration of his intention to champion a paradigm shift in governance in his inaugural address in May 2019, some cynics didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt. They simply dismissed it as a mere slogan, saying it would fizzle out with time. But they got it wrong. In practical reality, it is a pledge that resonates among the critical stakeholders cutting across all sectors of the state’s economy. And it will continue to be so in as much as the effort to sustain the trust and confidence between the government and the people can be sustained.

At an election session like this, the usual practice is for the state governors to chronicle their achievements as a basis for support for re-election. But Governor Abiodun, in his belief in public engagement and reciprocal trust, places high premium on feedback as a guide for future action plans. Basically, this strategic trust is based on the five developmental pillars embedded in ISEYA which translates literally into infrastructural development, Social Wellbeing, Education, Youth empowerment and job creation as well as Agriculture and food security.

Therefore, it was in furtherance of the administration’s effort to consolidate on the gains of its inclusive governance that the stakeholders once again conversed on Ijebu-Ode in Ogun East Senatorial District for the Town-Hall meeting on Monday, October 17, 2022, to seek people’s inputs into the 2023 budget and MidTerm and Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

It was the first in the series to be held this year across the three senatorial districts as an interactive forum as well as a consultative and dialogue process with the citizens to obtain feedback on their desires, needs and requirements and contributions towards the preparation of the state’s annual budget. Like the previous one, the meeting brought together political appointees, elected representatives, top public and civil servants, students unions, artisans, market women and men, transport workers unions, labour unions, and traditional rulers for cross fertilization of ideas on how to enrich the 2023 budget document to achieve a better performance in the next fiscal year.

And as the governor rightly pointed out during the interactive forum, the 2023 budget is as important, if not more important than the other years since the inception of his administration, because it is a transition budget. “This budget will take us from the current phase into another phase of our ‘Building Our Future Together’ Developmental Agenda in Ogun State,” he told the gathering.

While setting agenda for the meeting, the governor further summed up the essence of the interactive forum, saying: “We intend to consolidate on the global best-practice Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms that we started in 2019. Our fiscal policy thrust is based on providing an enabling business environment for private sector investments and partnerships through improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our key processes, including but not limited to land acquisition, business registration, construction permits, land titling, dispute resolution as well as provision of key infrastructure as well as incentives to attract investors into the state.”

This is clearly a total departure from the past, and it is already running deep into the system of the present administration. In order to widen the scope of the coverage of the public engagement, the governor approved the extension of the yearly Town Hall meetings to Remo Division to harness their inputs for the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2023 Budget. It was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...