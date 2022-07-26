Gov Abiodun should prepare to go too

First and foremost, let me congratulate the Osun State governor elect, Mr. Jackson Ademola Adeleke (‘Dancing Senator’) for his victory in just concluded election in the state, they have decided who steer the boat of the state in the next four years, the dancing senator has won the election, it is now left for him to do well or bad, if he could surpass the incumbent administration of Governor Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, let him be.

And for Governor Oyetola, he should accept defeat as a will of God almighty, also as a good Muslim, he should have it in mind that, it is only Allãh that enthrones kings and dethrones them as well, he should please, congratulate the winner of the election and let’s move on with our lives.

Back here in Ogun State, in a matter of urgency and fact, the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun should be getting ready and start preparing his handover note for the next governor, the Osun State election should be of a lesson for those power intoxicating governors, senators, representatives, assembly members that believe that they could use the power of incumbency to rig elections.

Indeed, this is a clarion call and a signal to the Governor Abiodun-led administration. Dapo Abiodun is not a workers’ friendly governor and with due respect, he underrates workers, believing that they were voting, now that the vote is counting, the governor would gnash his teeth in the upcoming elections in the state.

What happened in Osun State will surely happen here in Ogun State, because Abiodun’s administration is always paying lip service to the development of the state, the masses are tired of lies, and he should start packing his loads from the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan.

He should be reminded that after three years in office, he has done nothing tangible to better the life and livelyhood of the Ogun State indigenes, all the promises made during his electioneering campaign were not even fulfilled.

The workforce is wallowing in abject poverty, while motorists and commuters are still complaining about the dilapidated roads, and market women and men are also grumbling over high cost of living and high taxes. I was in Abeokuta last weekend and saw hundreds of people stranded at different bus stops during rain.

In fact, I was forced to convey some passengers from Kuto, Lafenwa to their various destinations, I was told that it was the works and infrastructures being put in place by the last administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, they were enjoying/appreciating now.

When I headed towards the Federal Housing Estate, Olomore, in fact, to my surprise the road was still in shambles, unmotorable for those plying the road. I wonder what he has been doing with taxpayers’ money for the state?

Go and ask those living in Ijoko, Alagbole, Akute, Agbado, Papa, Ifo and environs, how they were managing to ply their roads? Likewise too, those living in Lafenwa, Brewery, Abule-Otun, Ijeun tuntun, Ijehun Lukosi and many others in Abeokuta Metropolis are also suffering badly from the poor state of the roads.

Governor Abiodun should do something to those roads before it consumes his re-election bid, the people are now saying that “Dapo lo’kan, lo’ma lu’le” meaning, it is time for “Dapo to fall”.

Imagine for the first time in many years, the people of Ijebuland celebrated Ojude Oba Festival with the link roads around the venue in poor condition, in fact, during the inglorious days of Ibikunle Amosun, roads in Ijebu-Ode in particular were given palliative attention, allowing for easy access during the period.

Mr. Governor, mind you I personally wish you a successful tenure, I mean a single tenure like the former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and Osun State Governor, Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, because it seems that some of the people around you are not allowing you to feel the pulse of the people you are governing.

It is time for Governor Dapo Abiodun to join the retired governors that did a single term in person of Ambode and Oyetola of APC, because the people of Ogun State will speak with their votes in 2023, as they did to his Osun State counterpart recently. If you like to do good, if you like to do otherwise, when it is time to vote, the people will justify your good deeds and bad through their votes. Now, the Ogun peoples’ anthem is “Dapo Ma’lule lo’Ogun. lLanre, a journalist, sent in this piece from Lagos and can be reached via aliykhallanre@ gmail.com.

