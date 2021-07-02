Gov. Abiodun supports Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Executive Governor of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, has expressed love for road races and the commitment of his administration to empower and engage the youths. Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Honorable commissioner of sports, Dr. Dare Kehinde, said sports was one of the 5-cardinal point agendas of the administration. According to him, “When the Governor came on board, 5-cardinal point agenda which one of it is youths engagement and empowerment and one of the ways to engage the youths is to create an enabling environment for any sports activities to thrive.” He confirmed that all the road races in Ogun State, Abeokuta Road Race, Remo Ultra Marathon, and Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon are now fixed events under the sports calendar in the state and emphasized the support of the Governor for the road races.
