Sports

Gov. Abiodun supports Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Executive Governor of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, has expressed love for road races and the commitment of his administration to empower and engage the youths. Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Honorable commissioner of sports, Dr. Dare Kehinde, said sports was one of the 5-cardinal point agendas of the administration. According to him, “When the Governor came on board, 5-cardinal point agenda which one of it is youths engagement and empowerment and one of the ways to engage the youths is to create an enabling environment for any sports activities to thrive.” He confirmed that all the road races in Ogun State, Abeokuta Road Race, Remo Ultra Marathon, and Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon are now fixed events under the sports calendar in the state and emphasized the support of the Governor for the road races.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Cup: Enyimba crash in Sudan, Rivers shine in SA

Posted on Author Segun Johnson Abuja

Nigeria’s hopeful in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Enyimba International Football Club were defeated yesterday 3-0 by Sudanese giants, Al-Merreikh in the first leg of the qualifying round in Omdurman, Sudan. The two times African Champions fell behind to a seventh-minute strike from Saifeldin Maki Tery.   The People’s Elephant had good spells after falling […]
Sports

Ronaldo reaffirms commitment to Juventus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a reassuring message for Juventus supporters, insisting that he is focused on achieving the club’s goals for the rest of the season despite their exit from the Champions League.   Ronaldo, 36, joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions although […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley end Liverpool’s  68-match unbeaten home record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League came to an end as Ashley Barnes fired home a late winner from the penalty spot to secure a famous victory for Burnley. Barnes was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and converted the resulting penalty to earn all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica