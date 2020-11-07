Gov. Abiodun trying to clean mess left by last regime –Ex-Ogun Commissioner, Waliu Taiwo

The Chairman designate of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Waliu Taiwo, has experienced the two critical arms of government- legislature and the executive. Taiwo was a lawmaker and he would later serve as Commissioner for Works, Housing and also Agriculture in the Gateway State. Hon Taiwo speaks on issues bothering on governance, his experience on the two sides, while touching other important areas in this interview with OLUDOTUN OSHUNRINADE.

How would you summarise the achievements and activities of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State so far?

Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited so many challenges from the past administration. But that shouldn’t be a problem; he has to know how to tackle the problems. The past government didn’t know how to handle issues. They embarked on more than they could chew in terms of infrastructure development. For example, Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, is the only place I have seen with the greatest number of flyovers, when it does not have water.

You know the cost of building flyovers is much.

In terms of finance, Governor Dapo Abiodun met a lot of mess in the state. The financial position of the state is nothing to write home about. But he still has to perform because the people who put him there would not accept any excuse from him. He has to know how to manage things, he has actually started very well.

We have decaying infrastructure in Ogun State and he needs money to cover many areas. Nevertheless, he has to cover these areas in the state. The Governor was able to construct the link road between Ado/Odo and Lagos State, otherwise we would have been in a big mess now with the condition of our highway. The same thing he did in Ogun East, he has started road construction there such as Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road.

In terms of education, the condition of the buildings of many public schools in the state is bad, but he has been repairing them. There is no ward that he has not actually touched for rehabilitation or construction of new classrooms.

In agriculture, he has encouraged some youths, he gave them some money for farming. We can see that he is actually touching all sectors; he is not concentrating on just one sector. He is not like the past government that was just building bridges. I would say that with the limited financial resources in the state, the Governor has been doing a lot. He cannot cover everything at the same time, and if he has not touched your area, you will be complaining.

There is no doubt about it, our roads in our area are so bad. But he has made attempt with the Governor of Lagos State and they met the Federal Government so that they could work on some of the federal roads that affect the two states.

I think they are still on it. Let’s see how it goes. Some of the roads belong to the Federal Government. Unfortunately for Prince Dapo Abiodun, he is an APC Governor and the government at the federal level is APC Government.

So, it’s difficult for him to criticise the government, yet members of the public are complaining. We have a high concentration of industries in Ogun State. For instance, Ado/Odo Ota Local Government has the highest concentration of industries in the whole federation. So, special attention should be paid to the area. The people are not asking for much, they are asking for roads so that they can convey their goods. The man hour wasted on the bad roads is much and people are moving out of the area because of the bad roads.

Don’t you think the state governments should look inward to improve on its finance or let’s say in what areas do you think the state can increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)?

I have just mentioned that the government has supported the people in agriculture. He gave money to a group of young people who are going into cassava plantation and others. We have land that is suitable for the plantation of “ofada” rice, if we can concentrate on that we will make a lot of money. There are other areas the government can look into. On increasing the IGR, the people want to see what the government could do for them before they contribute to the state through IGR.

Do you think Governor Dapo Abiodun has done well to get a second term from the people of Ogun State?

2023 is still a long time, but everything is still in the hand of God. Governor Abiodun has started well and he will continue to attend to the needs of the people. There is no governor that can attend to all the problems of the people. But at least, they should see you are making efforts; he is still on the right path. If I were Abiodun who wants to do many things and there is no money, I would borrow money. Look at all the projects done by the last government, they borrowed money. The economy of the state cannot finance many of our projects, but you cannot explain that to the people, so go and borrow. When you borrow, do a lot of things and consolidate on them in the second term.

Do you think our legislature is on the right path, and how will you manage your new office as the Chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission?

If any Governor is doing well, then there is a collaboration between him and the legislature. I was a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly and I have also been in the executive as a commissioner. When we were in the Assembly, they referred to us as “boys” When I got to the executive, I would tell them not to call the lawmakers “boys.”

When I was working with Governor Gbenga Daniel and he had issues with the lawmakers, I told him that it was his government and that the lawmakers had no name like him, and that he should handle them with care. But, some people told him not to mind me, see what they did to his government whereas his government is one of the best.

As the Chairman of the State House of Assembly Service Commission, I would make sure that the voices of the lawmakers are heard and we will reduce areas of friction. Having worked as a lawmaker and commissioner I know how to balance the two sides.

Do you think restructuring would help the way things are being done in Nigeria?

Definitely, restructuring will help because every state would be left to develop at its own pace. I was reading it online that a state like Zamfara is selling gold, which is a natural resource found in the state. If they could do that in Zamfara, why don’t we apply the same thing to other states in the country? If there is restructuring, things would be done at the regional level and we will now contribute to the central government.

In the 50s, when the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the Premier of the Western Region, look at the way the region was growing. We had industries, farm settlements, and everything was going well. Chief Awolowo built the tallest building then, Cocoa House in Ibadan, Oyo State, from cocoa money. But, immediately we had the intervention of the military and we had someone who was not from the region as the ruler, we started having problems.

It was then that we had all these things. Go to Ikeja, all the warehouses that Chief Awolowo built there have become churches or business centres. Most of the industries there are no more, they have turned them to events centre. Look at the way we were growing and where we are now. So restructuring will help us. The people that want to develop will develop, those who want to move fast would move fast and those who want to be in the same position, let them be like that. So nobody would disturb anybody.

The issue of police reform and state police came up during the #EndSARS protests; do you think these issueswould improve our security system?

It will, but it has its own disadvantages. But, if the people recruited into the police in a state are from that particular state, as it would be done, when we have state police, it would help us to detect crimes. Apart from the issue of political victimisation, state police is good for us.

Still talking about the #EndSARS protest, do you agree that it is time for the youth to take over and old people should take a back seat?

It’s not about the issue of generation or not. When I started politics, I was in my late 30s. Our problem is our attitude, before a messenger could take your file to the boss, you have to tip him or her, are we not the same thing? We are not looking at the attitude of Nigerians, we are talking about age. I have been in the struggle right from my higher institution days. We were involved in “Ali Must Go.” I was in Yaba College of Technology then, and when it got to the University of Lagos and someone was killed, the school was then closed.

But Yaba Tech was not closed and we needed to get people out. We went to all these secondary schools and caused them to join us through propaganda, and everywhere was filled with students. The police came and they could not anything. By evening, around 3pm, “Ali Must Go,” turned to “Alimungo.”

I also remember, when the government said that after two years in the polytechnic, you will work for one year and you would come back for NND instead of HND, we decided to go to court and challenge the government on this. I was admitted for HND and I still had my letter of admission. About four of us went to court to challenge the government and they said they wanted out of court settlement, which was why we now have HND, otherwise it would have been called NND. The third one was the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

I used to control the junction at Casso here and there was a day former President Olusegun Obasanjo left Ota farm in Ogun State supporting all the agitators and got the people arrested by the police in Sango area of Ogun State freed.

He went from there to the house of the late Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos and told him not to allow the whole thing to degenerate. He told him that the people still respected him and that he should not allow the protests to get out of hand. He told him to call the people to order and that if it continued for the next three days the military would bring out soldiers to the streets.

When Obasanjo was coming back from Abiola’s house there were about 50 people on top of his car, a station wagon, the clutch was gone, so the vehicle could not move again. We then arranged another vehicle for him. Chief Abiola’s son, Kola was with him.

But people advised Abiola not to mind him. The following day, the late military head of state, General Sanni Abacha was going to Abuja, the federal capital and people were protesting on Ikorodu Road in Lagos, he said they should clear them. He went to Abuja, and on the third day, we were still leading the protest here, when the soldiers came and we all scampered away. That was how the whole thing went down.

Abiola did not listen to the advice of Obasanjo. At the end of the day, Abiola was arrested and the rest is history. We must commend the #EndSARS protesters, what they did was not different from what we did in the past, and it ended the way our own ended. When they started the protest, within three days, the government listened to their demands and promised to stop SARS, set up panels of inquiry across the states and the Federal Government called a meeting of the governors to inform them of the need to implement the demands of youths. It is not the same day that the government would answer their requests.

The government called them and they said they didn’t have leaders. If there is a war, the people would still come together to talk about it. If you are organising any protest, if it lasts for more than three days, the hoodlums would take over, have you made any arrangement to curtail that? So, the hoodlums took over and they looted public and private buildings. Look at the Lekki saga, the protesters have lost the respect of the people and they are telling lies on the social media.

