Gov Adeleke freezes state’s accounts, reverses Oyetola’s appointments

Newly swornin Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts belonging to the state government.

In his inauguration speech after taking over from Gboyega Oyetola as the sixth executive governor of the state at a ceremony in Osogbo yesterday, Adekele also reversed all appointments made by his predecessor at the twilight of his administration.

He directed a return to the status quo ante of all appointments, placements and other major decisions taken by the Oyetola administration from July 17. Adeleke, who ordered an immediate reversal to the constitutionally-recognised name of the state as Osun State from the State of Osun, directed a review of all policies and government decisions taken from July 17.

According to him, a panel will be set up to take an inventory of government assets and recover the ones allegedly diverted by government officials.

The new governor, who accused Oyetola of “maliciously” “putting roadblocks to make things difficult and almost impossible for the new administration to serve you” sought for support to enable him to achieve his fivepoint agenda for the people. Adeleke promised that his administration would tackle poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.

He said: “I know that as a product of the collective will of you my people, there is a heavy weight of history on my shoulders and I accept the urgency of your expectations. “The depth of your aspirations and your conviction in me to build a better state will not be misplaced.’’

