Gov. Bello mourns as Iyan Minna, Bawa, dies at 81

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District. Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel-Berje, described the death of the Iyan Minna as a great loss to Minna Emirate and the state. The governor pointed out that Bawa’s wise counsel and fatherly advice would be greatly missed.

He said: “I want you to consider and accept the situation as the will of Allah, knowing that death is inevitable and all living souls will pass through it.” Bello also enjoined the emirate, family members and close associates to take solace in the good, fulfilled and exemplary life the Iyan Minna lived.

He prayed to Allah to forgive Bawa his shortcomings here on earth, grant him Aljannah Firdausi and the family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.T hr Iyan Minna died at the age of 87, after a protracted illness. Prominent among those he left behind are Hon Abdullahi Musa former member, House of Representatives and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East (Zone B) in the National Assembly.

Like this: Like Loading...