Gov Bello names Runsewe as head of advisory committee on culture and tourism

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been named by Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as the chairman of the state’s advisory committee on culture and tourism. The move is seen as determination on the part of the governor to change the narratives of culture and tourism trade in the state. According to a statement from the office of Secretary to Government of Kogi State, Dr (Mrs.) folashade Arike Ayoade, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Other members of the committee are; the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Salifu Isah Idachaba, who is the alternate chairman, Chief Nike Okundaye, CEO of Nike Arts Galary, Chief Joseph Makoju and the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Kehinde Quadri Adu, head, Culture and Tourism, African Union, Mallam Yesufu Abubakar, representing the state strategic revenue growth initiative, Dr. Ronke Bello, and Femi Bolaji, special adviser to the governor on culture and tourism. Runsewe, who is also the president of World Craft Council, Africa, while thanking the governor for the recognition and opportunity given to him to serve, pledged to work with other members of the committee to reposition culture and tourism in the state.

