Gov Bello to build holiday village in Lokoja

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In a bid to develop and promote its tourism, Kogi State government is set to build a holiday village in Lokoja, the first ever of such gigantic project in Africa. This is coming from the nine man committee set up by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, which recently disclosed eight points agenda on how to actualise this ambitious mandate.

The committee known as Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism inaugurated by Bello late last year, stated after its recent meeting that it is mandated to develop the first ever holiday village in Africa According to the Chairman of the committee, Segun Runsewe, who is also the director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) said that its eight points agenda, which has been rectified, consist of visits to all historical and heritage sites in the state; Hosting of National Stakeholders’ Meeting; Trips to farm and national sites; Interface with brand names in the country; Setting up of media players; Building a brand identity for the holiday village; Develop feedback mechanism with the Kogi State government; and Hosting of physical meetings when necessary.

 

