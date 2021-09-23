Gov Bello to Southerners: Rotational presidency not in APC’s constitution

Youths from the 19 Northern states on yesterday gathered in Kaduna to inaugurate the presidential campaign movement for Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. This was as the governor told members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South demanding for the Presidency that there was nothing like power rotation in the constitution of the party.

The movements’ called Yahaya Bello Network Group (YBN), was coming barely days after the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) declared that, the region has the population and what it takes to retain power beyond 2023, Represented at the inauguration ceremony by his Special Adviser on Youth and Student Affairs, Ahmed Jubril, Governor Bello said, it is a good development that Nigerian youth are now coming on board to identify with a youth like them for the exalted position of Nigerian President. According to him: “Governor Yahaya Bello is doing the right thing because in other countries we have seen where the youths have taken over. It is only a plus for us as youths to be calling on Governor Bello to come and be the number one person in Nigeria.”

On the agitation for return of the Presidency to the South, Governor Bello said, the agitation: “Is part of democracy. Every-body has the right to call for what they want and it is their opinion. But we know that as a party, in the APC, we don’t have any fixed law saying anybody is entitled to power in any area for a period of time. Let the youth of Nigeria decide who they want.

“If they have seen the youth in Governor Bello, if they have seen a leader and a unifier of the country in him, then he shall be President by the grace of God, because man proposes, but God has the final say. “When elected President of Nigeria, Governor Bello will be doing a lot differently, because he has been doing that.

The nation is just getting back from Coronavirus and economic recession and you can see Kogi was rated the fastest growing economy in Nigeria within that period of time. “This means Governor Bello is a man who sees beyond ordinary and takes advantage of circumstances. I believe this is the kind of person we want in Nigeria now, someone with passion for the country, someone who is a unifier and has fought against insecurity.

We need a leader with commitment to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.” Inaugurating the 19 Northern states, executives and ambassadors of the movement, the Northern youths said the call by the Southern governors for power to return to the South, is unconstitutional and uncalled for in a de-mocracy because politics is a game of numbers. Spokesman of the Network, Bello Mohamned Bello said, gone are the days when Nigerians should be talking of politics of region, religion and ethnicity. “We are supporting Governor Bello not only because he is our own in the North, but because he is young, vibrant, energetic and has what it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“There are agitations everywhere, but it is not constitutional and politics is a game of numbers and Yahaya Bello is a man of quality. Nigeria’s presidency is something that has to do with quality and has nothing to do with your religion or background. For this reason, we also believe there are so many people from the South in support of Governor Bello,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...