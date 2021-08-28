Gov Bello: We’ll hunt down kidnappers of Islamiyya pupils

Only 95, not 136, were abducted –Headteacher l I’d have preferred to bury my son who died in kidnappers’ den –Parent

17 students, 1 lecturer of College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Zamfara, regain freedom

Following the release of abducted children of Tanko Salihu Islamic School Tegina, Rafi Local Government area by armed bandits, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has vowed to deal with abductors saying “we will bring these perpetrators to justice.” He said on Friday after receiving the abductees in Government House, Minna that “I will do whatever it takes to punish those responsible.” While expressing his displeasure, he said “I wonder how you can abduct a year-old innocent child and keep him or her for over 80 days. We need to do whatever it takes to bring those that did this to justice.”

The Governor further noted that a total of 93 children were kidnapped in Islamiyya School, Tegina out of which one died while in bandits’ den, aside two other children that were kidnapped by bandits. He disclosed that “the kidnapping of the children affected the moral and confidence of parents towards sending their wards to school.

But the state government is doing its best to ensure that schools in the state are safe. “This has affected the morale and confidence of people from sending their children to school. We are making more efforts to secure our schools and, I think that is working. Schools in the areas where we cannot provide adequate security have already been shut them down temporarily”.

“We pray that Allah will not allow us to see anything like this again, not only in Niger but in Nigeria as a whole. We also thank God that the issue has come to a complete close.” Speaking on the health of the released Children, Sani Bello explained that “I have received information from the medical team that all our children, about 92 including two other ones that were kidnapped by bandits are fine except for few whose condition is critical. But we are going to release them to their parents soon.”

Head Teacher of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar said in his speech that the children abducted by the bandits were 95. According to him “we realized that the total number of children abducted is 93 plus 2. Why I say 93 plus 2 is because 93 are from the Islamiyya School, while the remaining two are Christian children who are our neighbours”. One of the parents whose five children were abducted, Idris Umar thanked God for the return of four of his children, saying “I lost my son (name not mentioned), he still would have died in our hands but then we would have buried him.”

Like this: Like Loading...