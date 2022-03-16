Gov Buni As APC’s Mainstay

At a time there should genuine consolation, reconciliation, and re-strategizing ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been thrown into turmoil and ceaseless internal wrangling scripted and choreographed by some moles in the party whose inordinate interest and ego know no bounds.

No one who cares for the successful outing of the APC in next year’s election would be at ease that a party that should be scheming to sustain power and the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari beyond 2023 is facing the needless rancour. This is even more worrisome considering the fact that President Buhari and the chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, are out of the country when the whole thing came up – certainly, some disgruntled elements have staged a coup against the party.

Since the APC was formed in 2013 by the merger of the legacy parties; Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), the party has never had a united, progressive, and focused leadership than under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

Since its formation in February 2013, the APC has produced three national chairmen. They include Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer chairman, who handed over to former Edo state governor and chieftain of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP); Chief Odigie Oyegun, who was ousted due to some power play between him and some of the influential governors in concert with national leader of the party and now presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also of the defunct ACN, who assumed the mantle of the party on the eve of another general election in 2019.

During Oshiomhole’s tenure, the party fortunes began to nosedive. Instead of the former governor of Edo state to woo people to the party, he reportedly suspended many party stakeholders. Among his casualties were, Lawal Shuaibu, deputy national chairman (North), late Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir, national vice chairman (North-west), former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Ondo state governor, Rotima Akeredulu, and Ibikunle Amosun, etc.

The APC, under Oshiomhole’s divisive leadership and impunity, lost states like Edo and Zamfara because of the crisis he foisted on the party before his ouster and Zamfara and many of the party’s bigwigs including state and national legislators. Consequently, in a bid to rescue the sinking APC, an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) held on June 2020, removed and replaced Oshiomhole with Buni, who was former APC national secretary before he became governor.

In fairness to Governor Buni, what was bequeathed to him by the Oshiomhole national working committee was the remnant of the crisis-ridden party. But he successfully piloted the affairs of the party and succeeded in bringing three serving governors into the party; the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his Cross River state counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade, and Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, alongside the state’s legislators.

Buni committee had, besides setting up the Abdullahi Adamu committee for reconciliation, been able to return people like former speakers of the House of Representatives (Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara), former national chairman of the PDP, Sen. Barnabas Gamade, former minister of aviation, Sen. Stella Odua, Sen. Elisha Abbo, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, Sen. Hassan Dambu, among others too numerous to mention. He also successful brought former governors Gbenga Daniel, Murtala Nyako, and Bala Ngilari to the party.

Those who are either furious or questioning the legality of the Buni committee, if they truly mean well for the party, should know that the committee deserved extension in view of its remarkable achievements within the short period. In fact, those who are raising eyebrows are definitely wolves in sheep’s clothing who don’t want the progress of APC.

Also, the recent leadership tussle where an APC governor who has lost relevance in his state by losing a bye election of the state assembly, lost his pooling unit and a number of local governments and wards to the opposition PDP in an ordinary local government election, appeared on a national television casting aspersions on the person of Buni is despicable. In a saner society, someone who had these ugly record and under whose watch, the APC lost a former senator and serving member of the House of Representatives to the PDP should not have the guts and temerity to join issues with Buni.

In a leaked letter to the Nigerian electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Buni was so magnanimous to have transferred power to his deputy, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State. The decision has explicitly demonstrated Buni’s respect to the rules of law and adherence to laid down democratic processes and love for the APC. But for the latter to take office in a coup like manner, ranting all sorts of denigrating words against the person who has spared his precious time to save the party from nose-diving in the hands of overzealous armies of destruction, exposes the script designed by APC’s adversaries to forcefully grab the party’s steering to ostensible manipulate the upcoming convention in favour of their own prospective candidates. This potent a very perilous future of the party and would never be allowed to prosper, the party is beyond any interest and its supremacy must be sustained.

God is unavailing the faces of those whose who actions and inactions are always detrimental to the survival of the APC, it’s not also surprising to see the Zamfara Senator who couldn’t make it back to the green chamber and later joined hands with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to make sure his party, the APC lost the legal battle in Zamfara and thanks to his perceived enemy, Buni who had successfully returned the state to the APC.

It’s laughable to see those whose political constituency had remained the screens of TV and pages of newspapers calling Buni names and claiming love for the APC, though, Buni’s struggles is to organise a peaceful convention, unite the entire members of the party and position the party to sustain power beyond 2023, if not for this his uncompromising stand, some people must have been expelled from the APC because they are playing the role of albatross.

In fact, anyone who meant well for the APC, should have been applauding the rare bravery and uncommon resistance of Mr Buni who apart from the burden on his neck to rescue the party, he’s still proving deserving democratic dividends to the people of Yobe state, it’s a daunting challenge to manage the ruling party at the centre and at time of crisis and also achieved sterling and record as state Governor. Indeed, Buni is a blessing to the APC and a rare gem in the Nigeria’s political firmament worthy of celebrating not only by his party men and women, his kinsmen but to the entire advocates of democracy and good governance.

As the dust settles down, if the APC wants to remain united and formidable capable of winning the upcoming elections, Governor Buni must be allowed to finish the good work he has started, for he has proved himself as the mainstay of the party.

By now, what the naysayers have in their cupboard has begun to be unmasked, it’s important for Mr President to give more support and helping hand to the hero, Buni and also warn those clog in the wheel whose ulterior motives is to cause chaos in the party and later decamped to the opposition PDP, like in the case of the Zamfara Senator, a trending picture of his mickey mouse leader with the State’s leadership of the PDP is an evidence that they’ve already packed up their baggage to jump fence after their mission to destroy APC is accomplished. I think the party leadership particularly Mr President, must be guided and have it right.

It’s imperative to cap it off with Buni’s words when he assumed leadership of the party, “I know the party very well. It’s all about doing justice to every member of the party because without justice there won’t be peace. It is all about team play.

Ismaila Umaru writes from Kaduna

